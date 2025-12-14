Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley encounter major relationship issues

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are taking couples therapy to work on their relationship

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley seem to have entered the first rough patch in their relationship, as reports reveal that they have turned to couples therapy.

The 64-year-old country star and Hurley, 60, have been navigating their differences as they come from two entirely different backgrounds, which have shaped them into the people they are today.

The Gossip Girl star has sparked a new fear in Cyrus after her pictures from 1996 resurfaced with Ghislaine Maxwell, who is famous for his reputation as Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker "is starting to realize just how colorful Hurley's past is," an insider told RadarOnline.

The pictures have reportedly left the singer feeling “uneasy” about his relationship with Hurley as he hears stories about “her wild years in London and the company she kept.”

Although Cyrus is similarly healing from his own dark past when he suffered from addiction and substance abuse, "The world Liz comes from, the high-society parties, is foreign to him, and it's caused some tension," said the source.

However, the couple is committed to working on their issues, and they have started taking couples therapy since they “want this relationship to last."

This comes after Hurley and Cyrus happily announced their relationship on Instagram back in April, as they celebrated Easter together.