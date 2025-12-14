Kylie Jenner reveals how she manages dating Timothée Chalamet in public eye

Kylie Jenner opened up about keeping her personal life private, especially her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet.

The 28-year-old reality star and Kylie Cosmetics founder has grown up in the public eye, but she said she is learning to protect her private moments.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie said that she must live her life on her own terms.

“I can’t live for whatever everyone else wants me to do. I just have to try to do what’s best for me every day,” she shared.

The mother of two also reflected on how the fame shaped her life since she was nine-year-old kid, adding, “I guess I also wouldn’t know who I would be today without growing up like this. I’m just navigating through life.”

Kylie and Timothée, who began dating in April 2023, are known for being private, as the lovebirds rarely comment publicly on each other and has not responded to split rumours.

However, the source added that the beauty mogul does not pressure him to be on TV, which helped their relationship.

“Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame,” the source said.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have not spoken about the reports yet, and the reality star’s recent words highlighted that she wants to protect her personal life while still dealing with the high-profile romance with the actor.