Chris Pratt pays heartwarming tribute to 'mega boss' Katherine

Chris Pratt shares lengthy note for Katherine Schwarzenegger’s birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger turned 36, and her husband, Chris Pratt, expressed his gratitude for sharing another year with her, with a sweet tribute on social media.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday, December 13, and shared a wholesome post with a series of pictures featuring his wife in her many different elements.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star began the carousel with a selfie of himself and the author, adding a picture of Katherine and their youngest son, Ford Fitzgerald, followed by many candid snaps of the birthday girl.

Alongside the pictures, Pratt wrote in the caption, “Join me in wishing happy birthday to the most extraordinary wife, mother, step mother, friend, sister, daughter, podcaster, author and mega boss! Grateful to have been by your side for another trip around the sun! Let’s do it again! And again! Happy Birthday Chief!”

The sweet post moved social media users and friends, who added their birthday wishes for Katherine in the comments.

Schwarzenegger shared her husband’s post on her Story with several heart emojis.