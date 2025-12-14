Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau: True love or PR Strategy?

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their relationship public after secret dates

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were pulled together from completely different worlds, and people couldn’t believe such an unlikely couple could be real.

However, against onlookers’ doubts, the E.T. hitmaker, 41, and the former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, made their relationship public in real life as well as on social media.

Following their social media hard launch, the couple gained much public traction, and social media users started praising their bond, which led to PR strategists speculating if the couple is milking their relationship in favour of their public brands.

“Star f—king is very much the Trudeau brand. I don’t think these things are hard to arrange when you’re in those circles,” a source from political circles told Page Six.

Another insider added that after the politician resigned from his party, he felt “inadequate,” and a famous affair with the globally famous pop star, who was also on tour at the moment, could have been a beneficial move for clout.

The experts added that the Teenage Dream songstress was also in need of a positive boost to her public image after she received strong backlash for her Blue Origin space flight, and her latest album, 143, which was deemed a critical failure.

“When you are a big star or a politician, that gives you a variable. People either love you or hate you. The Blue Origin trip backfired for her from a PR and branding standpoint … [It] also put her in the political realm with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez,” a music insider told the outlet.