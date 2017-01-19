Glammed up Priyanka bags second People’s Choice Award

Famous Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra aka PeeCee is back in action! And this time she won her second People's Choice Award for Favourite Dramatic TV Actress. Priyanka bagged the trophy for her role as FBI recruit-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish in the American TV series Quantico.

After her glittering gold appearance on Golden Globes 2017 red carpet, the ‘exotic’ singer had another big moment at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where she flaunted her pink blush tube frock with fringes at the bottom. As she picked up the People's Choice Award for her ABC drama Quantico, Chopra said, “I'm really psyched”.

Priyanka Chopra is recovering speedily from a concussion she suffered a week ago after falling on the set of Quantico.







