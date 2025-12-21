James Cameron reveals how he wanted audience to resonate with 'Avatar 3'

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' stars Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet in key roles

James Cameron has opened about how he focused on the element of connecting the audience with the characters.

Avatar: Fire and Ash featuring; Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet is running successfully in theatres now and is turning out as a blockbuster at the box office.

During an interview, the 71-year-old filmmaker was asked how he worked keenly on adding the environmental message and action together in the film.

According to the director, the important element to engage the audience is not just through visual imagination, rather it is through their emotional connection with the characters.

James added, “I wanted to take the characters into places where they felt challenged, where their relationships were at risk. You know, where they were dealing with hard things.”

The director thought that this way people will resonate with the hardships of the characters. They will find an escape from the problems of their daily lives.

As per the reports of RTE, Camron stated, “It's not just about frolicking through the beautiful fields and forests of Pandora. It's about engaging the mind and the heart, not just the visual cortex, but the heart, with the audience.”

He explained that Avatar 3 will give the same theatrical experience to the audience just like Titanic.