Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah tie knot in snowy wedding as first photo revealed

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have officially said “I do,” and fans are celebrating after the first wedding photo of the beloved couple was released.

The top South Korean stars were married on December 20, marking a major milestone after more than 10 years together. Their agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed the news by sharing a black-and-white photo on Instagram.

In the stunning image, the newlyweds smile brightly as they look back at the camera, standing together while snow gently falls around them.

The caption, written in both Korean and English, read, “Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot.”

“We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together,” the agency added.

AM Entertainment also shared that both actors plan to continue their careers and showcase their work on screen as they begin married life.

Another major talking point surrounding the wedding was whether Kim Woo-bin’s close friend Do Kyung-soo would be able to attend. The EXO member had a scheduling conflict due to the MMA 2025 event.

Although early reports suggested he would miss the ceremony, Kyung-soo surprised fans by attending the wedding at Hotel Shilla in Seoul.

He reportedly appeared on the MMA red carpet with EXO before heading to the ceremony and leaving shortly after to rejoin his group for their performance.

It was also reported that the wedding was officiated by Kyung-soo and Kim Woo-bin’s close friend, actor Lee Kwang-soo.