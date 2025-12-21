Prince Harry, Meghan plan face-off between Archie, Lilibet and Wales kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a clever decision for their children, Archie and Lilibet, which might lead to a future face-off between the Sussexes and the Wales kids.

The real reason behind adopting their little ones' princely and princess designations in 2023 has been exposed.

After their royal exit, Harry and Meghan decided to refer to their children as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

But the former working royals acquired rights to their Prince and Princess titles to let them be in power once they grew up.

An insider told RadarOnline.com, "Harry and Meghan understood that keeping the titles would benefit the children in more than just name."

"It's not about status alone – it's about access, opportunities, and giving Archie and Lilibet a clear position within the royal structure if they need it in the future," the source added.

It has been said that for their own benefit as well, Harry and Meghan were "determined to cling on to their children's royal titles."

As per reports, the decision behind keeping Archie and Lilibet's Prince and Princess titles was to prepare them to compete with their royal cousins in the UK in future.