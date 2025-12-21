Pete Davidson’s girlfriend overwhelmed with love for baby girl: ‘Crying’

Pete Davidson’s baby mama Elsie Hewitt is reflecting on a raw, emotional moment of motherhood.

The new mum took to her Instagram stories on Saturday, December 20, to express her wonder and disbelief over the birth of her first baby, a daughter named Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

Over a selfie of herself she penned a message, addressing all the mothers out there, which read, "to all the moms do u also just sit and stare at your baby and cry at how much you love them and can't believe it's yours."

"that your body made this perfect thing," the model continued, "and u don't even know how to handle how in love u are so u just start crying."

Just days after welcoming her baby girl with the former Saturday Night Live star, Hewitt opened up about the quiet yet overwhelming emotions that came with the little bundle of joy.

In the heartfelt note, she expressed the awe of holding her newborn and the indescribable love that has already changed her world.

The 29-year-old described the universal experience many new moms experienced while sitting with their baby and validated their feelings.

For the unversed, the Dog Man vocal star and Hewitt welcomed their "perfect angel girl" on December 12.

Five days after soaking in the cosy moments with their daughter, the new parents announced the news via a social media post on Thursday, December 18.

In the post on Hewitt's Instagram, the parents were generous enough to reveal the birthdate, gender and full name of their baby.

"My best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - elsie," the caption of the delightful news read. "wu tang forever. - pete."