Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid engaged?

Stunning American super model, Gigi Hadid has sparked conjectures as she stepped out wearing a gold ring on her wedding finger.

Hadid was spotted in New York City for a photo shoot on Wednesday in a blue and orange striped knitted Mongolian fur coat by Pam and Gela. Gigi is not only famous for her sizzling catwalks on Victoria Secret’s runway but is also always in the news for her fiery romantic chemistry with boyfriend Zayn Malik, an English singer and songwriter.

The alluring duo has always been seen together whether it’s red carpet of Met Gala or on the photoshoot set of Vogue but this time, things seem to be getting a little more spiced up as Gigi Hadid showed up with gold ring on the ‘special’ finger.

Few days back, a rumour was heard that Zayn Malik proposed Gigi Hadid over Christmas although it was never confirmed. So, has Gigi Hadid said ‘yes’ to Zayn Malik? This million dollar question is yet to be answered.

