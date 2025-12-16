Billie Eilish concert film director James Cameron hits billionaire status

The 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' director teamed up with Billie Eilish for her 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' concert film

Billie Eilish may not be too pleased to hear that her concert film director James Cameron has officially joined the billionaires' club.

Forbes reported on Sunday, December 14, that the legendary filmmaker has reached billionaire status, putting him in the company of other billionaire filmmakers including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Peter Jackson, and Tyler Perry.

According to the outlet, Cameron’s Oscar-winning films over the decades have generated a staggering $9 billion at the global box office. That list includes Titanic, the Avatar franchise, The Terminator, Aliens, and more. His share of that $9 billion comes to around $1.1 billion as of 2025, estimates Forbes, factoring in his salaries, backend profit participations, licensing revenue from theme parks and toys, and the equity value of his production company, Lightstorm Entertainment.

For Cameron, 71, it’s a wish come true. During a recent podcast interview with Puck’s Matt Belloni, he said, “I wish I was a billionaire.”

He elaborated, “The billionaire thing assumes certain deals that didn’t exist, one, and two, that I’ve never spent a dime in 30 years.”

Cameron’s fortune is expected to keep growing. Forbes estimates he could earn at least $200 million, before taxes and fees, from Avatar: Fire and Ash, which hits theatres on Friday, December 19.

And it doesn’t end there. Cameron has paired up with Billie Eilish for her upcoming Hit Me Hard and Soft concert film, capturing moments from her year-long tour which concluded in November 2025. An epic trailer for the concert film was released last week ahead of its March 2026 release.

Notably, the Grammy-winning singer made headlines back in October for criticising billionaires during her acceptance speech at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me,” Eilish told the audience. “If you are a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but give your money away, shorties,” she added, addressing a crowd that reportedly included Mark Zuckerberg.

She went on to urge those with immense wealth “to use it for good things and give it to some people that need it.”