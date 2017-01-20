'Dory,' 'Deadpool', DeGeneres win big at People's Choice awards

"Finding Dory" and "Deadpool" were the big screen's big winners at the People's Choice awards where comedian Ellen DeGeneres made history by taking home the show's most trophies over a career.

The awards handed out Wednesday for film, television and music, are based on public voting via the internet, unlike many award show counterparts.

Favourite movie and favourite family movie both went to "Finding Dory," Pixar's animated tale of a forgetful fish who is on a quest to find her parents.

DeGeneres, who played Dory, won the award for favourite animated movie voice. It was one of three awards for the talk-show star, who also took the trophy for favourite daytime TV host and shared an award with Britney Spears for favourite comedic collaboration.

That made DeGeneres the most decorated artist in the award show's history, with 20 trophies over the course of her career.

Superhero blockbuster "Deadpool," meanwhile, won for the favourite action movie, while its star Ryan Reynolds took favourite movie actor.

Favourite movie actress went to Jennifer Lawrence, who had already won the prize in 2015.

Robert Downey Jr and Margot Robbie took the awards for action movie actor and actress.

And Johnny Depp was named favourite movie icon.

On the music front Spears took home an award in three more categories: female artist, pop artist and social media celebrity.

Television fans chose "Outlander" for favourite TV show while "The Big Bang Theory" won favourite network TV comedy. "Bates Motel" nabbed the award for cable TV drama.

The Oscars, the United States' most prestigious film awards, will be held on February 26 after the Grammys for music on February 12. Unlike the People's Choice, industry insiders chose the winners for those contests.

