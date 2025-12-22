Nicki Minaj calls JD Vance an 'assassin' while on stage with Erika Kirk

The Grammy-winning rapper opens up about her recent shift in political thinking

Even the Queen of Rap isn’t immune to a classic Freudian slip.

Nicki Minaj found herself in an awkward moment during a surprise appearance at a Turning Point USA event after accidentally referring to JD Vance as an “assassin” while speaking onstage with Erika Kirk.

The slip occurred on Sunday, December 21, as the Grammy-winning rapper praised Donald Trump and the vice president. Minaj had been calling Trump and Vance “amazing role models” when she misspoke, prompting her to instantly cover her mouth as she realised what she had said.

The moment came as Kirk asked Minaj what advice she would give young men. “Don’t be Newscum,” Minaj began, repeating her nickname for California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president, and you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president. And when I say that…” she trailed off, visibly realising the gravity of her wording.

Erika, whose husband Charlie was fatally shot during a university campus debate in September, quickly reassured her. “Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you're fine,” she said. “I love you. You have to laugh about it.”

Minaj also addressed criticism over her increasingly right-leaning views, brushing off backlash. “I didn’t notice… We don’t even think about them… We’re the cool kids,” she said to cheers from the crowd.

Asked about the legacy she hopes to leave behind, Minaj replied simply: “That it’s okay to change your mind,” referring to her shift in political thinking.