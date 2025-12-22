 
Leonardo DiCaprio's new film ‘What Happens at Night' gets exciting update

December 22, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, who have collaborated on multiple films in the past, have joined forces yet again.

The duo has previously worked on The Wolf of Wall Street, Gangs of New York, and Shutter Island. Their most recent collaboration, 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon, has earned critical acclaim and garnered ten Oscar nominations.

Their upcoming film, What Happens at Night, will start filming in February 2026, as per  Collider.

The new film was first announced back in September, with Jennifer Lawrence set opposite DeCaprio.

The story follows a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby.

As they check into a deserted hotel, they encounter numerous characters, including a flamboyant chanteuse, a depraved businessman, and a faith healer. Things take a turn when the couple struggles to claim their baby; they seem to know less about themselves and the life they’ve built together than they thought.

The film is based on Peter Cameron's novel of the same name. Scripted by Patrick Marber.

There are no further details about casting, as well as when the film will be released, though it is expected around 2027 or 2028.

