



Throwback: When Oscar snubs turned into explosive controversies

The Oscars are Hollywood’s biggest night of celebration but over the years the ceremonies have had their fair share of controversies.

Some events have left the audiences in shock, some in anger. From unexpected losses to moments that made history for all the wrong reasons, these jarring incidents proved that the Academy Awards are never just about films.

Here are some of the controversies that will forever remain etched in the history of the Oscar awards:

1. Do the Right Thing gets ignored in 1989 (Snub)

Highly influential American filmmaker and director, Spike Lee’s powerful film was left out of the Best Picture race despite massive praise.

Many critics later called it one of the Academy’s biggest mistakes, saying that the snub showed a larger problem with how stories about race are treated.

2. Adrien Brody’s unexpected kiss in 2003 (Controversy)

When Adrien Brody, best known for his role in The Pianist, won Best Actor, he shocked viewers by kissing Halle Berry on stage without warning.

The moment, however, later sparked massive criticism and conversations about consent, even though it aired live to millions.

3. 'Brokeback Mountain' loses in 2006 (Snub)

Brokeback Mountain, the romantic drama and tragedy, was globally expected to win Best Picture, but instead, it lost to Crash, a decision that stunned audiences.

Over time, many critics argued that the loss was guided by discomfort with the film’s central love story.

4. The Oscars So White backlash in 2015 (Controversy)

The 2015 Oscars faced the #OscarsSoWhite backlash because none of the acting nominees were people of colour.

Activist April Reign lashed out, pointing out that Hollywood still has big problems with diversity.

For the second year in a row, all acting nominees were white. The backlash was so quick and loud that it forced the Academy to admit there was a serious diversity problem.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s long wait ends in 2016 (Snub)

Fans across the world had been rooting for the Titanic actor to get his much-deserved accolade. There were plenty of memes made at his expense, too.

It was until his movie The Revenant was, DiCaprio finally accepted his trophy.

5. La La Land Moonlight mix-up sparks controversy in 2017

La La Land was mistakenly announced as Best Picture before Moonlight was revealed as the real winner. Moreover, the mistake played out live on stage, triggering one of the most awkward moments in Oscar history.

6. Roman Polanski’s win sparks walkouts in 2003 (Controversy)

When Polanski won the Best Director award, many attendees decided to leave the ceremony, leaving the win to reopen debates about separating art from personal actions.

Earlier, Rosemary's Baby director had been charged with six serious offenses, including unlawful sexual activity with a minor, drugging a minor, and engaging in sexual relations with a child.

7. Chadwick Boseman’s shocking loss in 2021 (Snub)

The night was clearly built around the expectation that Boseman would win Best Actor, but when he did not, the dramatic ending left viewers confused and disappointed which sparked massive criticism.

8. Andrea Riseborough’s surprise nomination in 2023 (Controversy)

Andrea’s unexpected and shocking Best Actress nomination sparked many questions about private campaigning and fairness.

The Academy later analysed the process, making it one of the most talked about nominations of the year.

9. 'Barbie' backlash over major category misses in 2024 (Snub)

Despite major box office success and cultural impact, Barbie missed key nominations, as fans and critics called it another example of how stories led by women are mostly neglected.

10. Will Smith slaps Chris Rock in 2022 (Controversy)

The Academy Awards stopped in its tracks when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live on stage in 2022, leaving the audience and the host in complete shock.

Smith later apologised and was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. The viral and unexpected moment became one of the most replayed in Oscar history.

Every year, the Oscars continued to promise change, yet these moments proved that controversy remained linked to its history.

For Hollywood, the golden statues never came without drama.