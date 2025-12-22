Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'unforgettable' Christmas plans revealed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Christmas 'unforgettable' plans revealed

Taylor Swift is all set to celebrate a holiday season like no other as she plans a lavish Christmas with fiancé Travis Kelce and their families.

Sources revealed the singer has named the festivities “Swiftmas,” promising a mix of fun, family and over-the-top decorations that reflect her love for the holiday.

The couple, who have been warming hearts with their love story ever since they announced their engagement, chose Christmas Eve for the celebration.

However, the NFL star has a football game on the 25th, as the Lover hitmaker reportedly spared no expense, spending over $100,000 on decorations.

Insiders also revealed that a 40-foot gold Christmas tree covered in thousands of crystals and designer baubles will take center stage, along with life-sized reindeer and a snowy Nutcracker display.

Beyond the décor, Swift is reportedly planning a series of impressive gifts, including a private island for Kelce.

The lovebirds are also renting a luxury villa on Musha Cay for New Year’s, hinting at a quiet escape after the holiday excitement.

Moreover, sources went on saying that Swift and Kelce are treating this Christmas as a chance to relax and reconnect amid busy schedules and wedding planning.

They are looking forward to this being their last holiday just as partners, as they plan to start a family soon after tying the knot.

Fans can now look forward to a truly special Swiftmas, full of Taylor’s signature sparkle and festive spirit, mixed with cosy family moments.