Shaista Lodhi returns to Geo with a brand new morning show

Dr. Shaista Lodhi is returning to Geo Entertainment with Geo Subah Pakistan, a new morning show on January 30.

The show will be aired every morning 9:00 am on Geo Entertainment, and Shaista is all geared up for it.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Lodhi mentioned that it is a refreshing experience to return with Geo Subah Pakistan. "For me coming to Geo, is like coming home. I was missing my audience. I'm glad to be back."

The show host believes that morning shows should move away from localised issues, especially wedding celebrations, and towards newer topics that will help build a more informed audience.

With regard to aspiring youngsters, Lodhi commented that they should be driven in their goals and future plans. "Chase your dreams and don't listen to people who put you down. I come from a middle class family. If I can do it, everyone can."

She noted that there is a lot of criticism in media, along with the fact that appearances are given a lot of importance, and recommended budding talk show hosts to not pay any heed to it.

Lodhi encouraged the burgeoning talent to shine, and stated that staying true to oneself is a major factor for success.

Here is an up close and personal chat with Shaista. Watch video:

