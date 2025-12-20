Taylor Swift fiancé Travis Kelce broke his silence after Chiefs elimination from playoffs

Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce broke his silence on why he declines to speak with the reporters following the Kansas City Chiefs’ elimination from the 2025–2026 playoffs.

The tight end revealed during a December 19 press conference that his decision wasn’t about the team’s loss, but about quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ devastating ACL injury.

“Yeah, I talked to him afterward. It was before the MRI,” Kelce explained. “That’s why I kinda chose not to speak with the media right after that game.”

The 30-year-old tore his ACL in the final minutes of the Chiefs’ December 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, ending his season and leaving the franchise with a rare losing record of 6–8.

Kelce said he wanted to keep the moment personal, “That’s my brother. I know everything he’s going through and all that. I just [want to] keep it personal."

The refusal sparked backlash from some commentators including ESPN’s Chris Russo who criticized Kelce for leaving longtime beat reporters 'hanging'.

“How about Kelce on Sunday afternoon?” the 66-year-old said.

“They just lost a game. Mahomes tears his ACL. The last play of the game [backup quarterback Gardner] Minshew goes to Kelce to try and kick a field goal. Intercepted. And Kelce, after he settles down in the locker room, he says, ‘Not today, fellas. I’m not going to talk to you.’”

But Kelce later addressed fans directly on his New Heights podcast, promising that despite missing the playoffs, the Chiefs will finish strong.

“We got three games left … Chiefs Kingdom, we’re gonna give you everything we got,” he said.

Off the field, the Super Bowl Champion is also preparing for a wedding with the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker.

The pop superstar has been a fixture at Chiefs games this season.

Her presence has amplified the spotlight on Kelce’s every move.