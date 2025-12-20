 
Nick Reiner's 'disturbing' childhood details resurface after murder charges

Nick Reiner is under arrest on charges of his parents’ murder

Geo News Digital Desk
December 20, 2025

Nick Reiner's past has been far from smooth, considering his struggles with substance abuse and mental illness, and a new statement only strengthened the suspicion surrounding him.

The 32-year-old filmmaker, who is currently under arrest on the charges of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, reportedly had been a difficult child for them since an early age.

The family’s former yoga teacher, Alanna Zabel, shared that Nick used to consistently cause disturbance during the family’s workout sessions by having “meltdowns.”

Zabel claimed, “We never could get through one single yoga session without Nicky barging in and having an intense issue or meltdown, and it would really break up the flow of a yoga class,” in conversation with People Magazine.

Later in the interview, the yoga instructor shared that Michele had asked her for one-on-one sessions for Nick, to try and channel his mental energies towards yoga, but it couldn’t benefit him much, as he later got diagnosed with schizophrenia and struggled with addiction.

Following a bout of homelessness during his substance abuse, Nick started living with his parents, who tried to help him through it. The parents were found murdered in their Los Angeles home earlier this month.

