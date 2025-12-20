 
Sabrina Carpenter makes honest confession about collaborating with Taylor Swift

December 20, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed how she felt about her collaboration with Taylor Swift on latter’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Tayor and Sabrina became close friends during the opening act of The Eras Tour, where the duo performed together two times.

A few days later, it was revealed that the 26-year-old is going to be the only featured artist on the Love Story singer’s album.

However, this alliance was truly unexpected, and a dream come true for the Espresso singer as she confessed that her younger self could never believe it that she actually got the opportunity to record a song with Swift.

In an interview with Variety, the Please Please Please hitmaker admitted that the "Ten-year-old me, for so many reasons, could not believe it - to hear our voices together.”

While referring to her performance with Taylor on the Eras Tour, she said, "We definitely realised it was special, but I would have never been like, 'Hey, bestie, put me on a song.”

Carpenter continued, "She was so gracious to think of me for a song that spoke to our life experiences in such a real, genuine way. It really sums up what so many young women in this industry go through.”

Sabrina and Taylor collaborated for a duet song called The Life of a Showgirl from latter’s album of the same name that released in October 2025. 

