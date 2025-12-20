Sabrina Carpenter makes honest confession about collaborating with Taylor Swift

Taylor Siwft, Sabrina Carpenter sing duet for latter's album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed how she felt about her collaboration with Taylor Swift on latter’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Tayor and Sabrina became close friends during the opening act of The Eras Tour, where the duo performed together two times.

A few days later, it was revealed that the 26-year-old is going to be the only featured artist on the Love Story singer’s album.

However, this alliance was truly unexpected, and a dream come true for the Espresso singer as she confessed that her younger self could never believe it that she actually got the opportunity to record a song with Swift.

In an interview with Variety, the Please Please Please hitmaker admitted that the "Ten-year-old me, for so many reasons, could not believe it - to hear our voices together.”

While referring to her performance with Taylor on the Eras Tour, she said, "We definitely realised it was special, but I would have never been like, 'Hey, bestie, put me on a song.”

Carpenter continued, "She was so gracious to think of me for a song that spoke to our life experiences in such a real, genuine way. It really sums up what so many young women in this industry go through.”

Sabrina and Taylor collaborated for a duet song called The Life of a Showgirl from latter’s album of the same name that released in October 2025.