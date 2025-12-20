 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding planning 'halted' after venue leak

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are believed to be planning a summer wedding

December 20, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept tight-lipped about their wedding plans, and it seems they haven’t decided on many matters yet.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, appear to have not approached their family members about important roles to play.

During a recent interview, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, revealed that he has no information about where the couple stands on their wedding plan yet.

When asked about his best man speech at Good Morning America, the retired Philadelphia Eagles centre said, “Time will tell if there is one or anything like that. I’ve been given no details on that front.”

Regardless, Jason is happy to contribute in any way he is needed. “However I’m involved, I’ll be happy to be. I’m just happy for those two,” said the father of four.

This comes after reports emerged about the engaged couple planning their wedding in Rhode Island in the summer of 2026.

While no details are officially confirmed yet, Jason has previously expressed his hopes of being the best man in the NFL star’s wedding.

"Hopefully, I’m the best man. We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity,” Jason said after the Eras Tour performer and his brother announced their engagement. 

