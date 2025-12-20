Brie Larson fuels Captain Marvel cameo in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

The Marvels star Brie Larson reignited Captain Marvel appearance speculations in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, December 19, movie director Destin Yori Daniel Cretton announced that they have wrapped up the filming of the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man movie.

The 36-year-old American actress dropped two comments under the post.

"Hugs to my spidey too!!!" she wrote in one, meanwhile, showered love in another text, which read, "Congrats!!!! Love you bro!"

Her affectionate comments fueled the rumours of a Captain Marvel cameo.

Interestingly, ever since Cretton was announced as director of Spider-Man 4 there have been rampant chatter suggesting Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) could appear or even play a supporting role in the latest chapter.

Given that Holland’s earlier Spider-Man films featured major MCU guest stars, including Iron Man in Homecoming, Nick Fury in Far From Home, Doctor Strange in No Way Home, the idea doesn't seem far-fetched.

The Captain Marvel actress gave fans a hope when she fondly referred to Holland’s character as "my Spidey," a comment many interpreted as a hint, especially with filming having just wrapped.

The Spidey-verse supporters are reading it as potential confirmation or teasing of their team-up.

It is pertinent to note that Larson have a long professional history with Cretton as well.

She starred in several of his pre-MCU films like Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, Just Mercy and even has a cameo as Captain Marvel in his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In the wake of such professional engagements, fans have long speculated that Cretton would find a way to include Larson in any Marvel project he directs, similar to how other directors bring back frequent collaborators.