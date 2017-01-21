Azhar Ali declared fit, will lead fourth ODI in Sydney

Related Stories Azhar Ali may miss third ODI against Australia

PERTH: Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has been declared fit and will lead the team in the fourth ODI against Australia in Sydney.

Azhar suffered a hamstring injury in the opening ODI in Brisbane and had to miss the second ODI at MCG.

In his absence, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez captained the side and top-scored to help Pakistan record their first victory on Australian soil in 12 years.

In the third ODI, Hafeez was retained as captain, however, Pakistan were unable to secure a victory.

Australia lead the five match ODI series 2-1 and clean swept Pakistan in the Test series.

