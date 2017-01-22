Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on the making of ‘Don 3’

Shah Rukh Khan is super excited about his upcoming movie Raees which he hopes will get much success and is now promoting it on different platforms.

While Raees is all set to release on January 25th, there is another ‘expected’ exciting project which can most probably hit the screen.

Shah Rukh Khan's superhit Don franchise received immense love from the audience. Don: The Chase Begins (2006) was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 blockbuster Don. Don 2 came out in 2011. First part of "Don" released in 2006 followed by its sequel in 2011. The same year, Shah Rukh released his big budget superhero film "Ra.One".

Recently, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked during an interview if there is any of his film he would like to have a sequel of, he replied: "Don is the only one which perhaps lends itself, that's how we leave it every time. But I don't think Farhan (Akhtar) has any story for Don 3 right now."

The superstar added: “Apart from that, it is his ‘Ra.One’ which has the potential to be taken forward, although they don't have a story for it yet”.

So, let’s wait when King Khan breaks the good news.

