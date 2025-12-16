Kerry Katona turns cocaine damage into lesson for her children

Kerry underwent major surgery last year to rebuild and strengthen the structure of her nose

Kerry Katona shared her fear of getting her nose fixed after years of cocaine abuse, saying it serves as a reminder never to 'go down that path again.'

The TV personality, 45, confessed that her nose could collapse at an time due to years of cocaine use, but she is not interested in undergoing another procedure, as it is a reminder to stay clean for the sake of her five children.

For unversed, Kerry, was first introduced to drugs when she was 14. She explained that the 'hardest part' of giving up drugs was leaving the people she thought were her friends behind as they didn't want her to succeed.

The reality star told The Sun: 'My kids know about my mistakes, and about the drugs.

'I even have a hole in my nose that I refuse to get fixed, and I've shown it to my children, because for me it was a reminder that if I put another line of coke up my nose, it could collapse.

'I didn't want to get it fixed because I wanted to make sure I never went down that path again – and I know I never will.

'Kerry underwent major surgery last year to rebuild and strengthen the structure of her nose, with surgeons using a piece of her rib to stabilise it.

However, the hole in her septum may never fully heal.