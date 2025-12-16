Rebel Wilson shares parenting advice with pregnant Hailee Steinfeld

Rebel Wilson is sharing some heartfelt parenting advice with her former Pitch Perfect 2 co-star Hailee Steinfeld as the actress prepares to welcome her first child.

Wilson, 45, opened up about motherhood while attending the world premiere of Cirque Du Soleil LUDÕ at VidantaWorld in Mexico on Friday, Dec. 12, where she reflected on Steinfeld’s pregnancy news and the challenges that can come with balancing family and career.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Wilson praised Steinfeld’s talent and spoke warmly about her growing family.

“Hailee's so talented and you know, watching that romance... it's incredible for them,” Wilson said, referring to Steinfeld and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

She also acknowledged the realities of becoming a parent while maintaining a busy professional life, adding, “It is hard because she's got an amazing career as an actress, so I'm sure she'll be a working mom as well. And it is really, really tricky.”

Drawing from her own experience as a mother, Wilson shared what she found most helpful during the early days after welcoming her daughter Royce.

“But we did have a great baby nanny at first, so when Ro was first born, 'cause when you're a new parent, you don't even know anything about feeding and sleep schedules and anything,” she explained.

“So to bring in a professional just at the start is a really good thing.”

Wilson and Steinfeld worked together on Pitch Perfect 2, where Wilson reprised her role as the beloved Fat Amy, while Steinfeld joined the franchise as Emily Junk.

Their shared history made Wilson’s advice feel especially personal.

Steinfeld, 29, announced on Dec. 12 that she and Allen, also 29, are expecting their first baby.

She shared the news through her Substack newsletter, marking the moment as part of a list of 29 favourite memories from the past year to celebrate her 29th birthday.

The announcement concluded with a video revealing her pregnancy.

As Wilson, who is expecting her second child with wife Ramona Agruma, looks ahead to expanding her own family, her message to Steinfeld reflects both encouragement and honesty about the realities of new parenthood, offering reassurance from someone who’s been there before.