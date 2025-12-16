Noah Schnapp teases heartbreaking 'Stranger Things' season 5 finale

The Stranger Things cast is preparing for an emotional farewell as the hit Netflix series heads toward its final episode.

Noah Schnapp appeared on Good Morning America on December 15, where he spoke with Lara Spencer about the final episodes of Stranger Things season 5.

The 21-year-old actor revealed that the cast won’t get an early look at the finale and will watch it at the same time as fans around the world.

“I’m nervous to watch it,” Schnapp said. “Once you watch that, it’s done. That’s the last episode we’re ever gonna watch together.”

He shared that he and his costars — Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink — plan to sit down as a group to watch the final episode together.

“It's so emotional, like reading it, I can't even fathom what it's gonna be like to watch,” he said.

Schnapp added, “We’re all going to sit together as a group and watch it together one last time,” noting they’re “probably gonna be sobbing the rest of the day, the rest of the month, probably.”

The actor also said he plans to watch the finale in theaters with his family on New Year’s. “[I’m] probably going to have to put a mask on or something,” he joked.

Reflecting on the journey, Schnapp said, “I'm gonna miss like, our family of Stranger Things… We've grown up with each other, and it's going to be hard to not have that.”

Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1 is now streaming. Volume 2 arrives December 25, with the series finale dropping on December 31.