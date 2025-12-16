Why Sharon Osbourne backed out from suicide pact after husband Ozzy's death?

Sharon Osbourne on unfulfilled suicide pact with late hubby Ozzy

Years after first revealing that she and Ozzy Osbourne had an assisted suicide pact, Sharon Osbourne is now explaining why she chose not to follow through with it after her husband’s death.

Speaking openly about her decision, Sharon said her children became the clear reason she decided to keep going after losing Ozzy in July at age 76.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday, Dec. 10, the 73-year-old reflected on the moment she realized she could not leave behind her three children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

“I would have just gone with Ozzy. Oh, yeah, definitely, I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” she said.

“But they’ve been... unbelievably, just magnificent with me, all three of them.”

Sharon went on to recall a powerful memory from years earlier that shaped her outlook on suicide and its impact on families.

“Years ago, when I had one of my mental breakdowns, I went into a little facility to help with my head,” she explained. While there, she met two young women whose mothers had taken their own lives.

“I saw the state that these two young women were in and what it had done to their lives, and I thought, I will never, ever, ever do that to my kids.”

The assisted suicide pact between Sharon and Ozzy was first discussed publicly in her 2007 memoir Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter.

The decision was influenced by the death of Sharon’s father, Don Arden, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

“We believe 100 percent in euthanasia,” Sharon told the Daily Mirror in 2007, adding that they had shared their wishes with their children.

Years later, Ozzy confirmed the agreement extended to any life-threatening condition.

“If I can't live my life the way I'm living it now — and I don't mean financially — then that's it...,” he said in 2014.

Now navigating life without her husband, Sharon described grief as something she has learned to live with.

“Grief has now become my friend,” she said. “It’s what I have to live with, and I’ll get used to it.”

While the pact once felt like certainty, Sharon made it clear that love for her children ultimately changed everything, giving her a reason to keep moving forward.