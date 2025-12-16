Cruz Beckham makes another peace move toward Brooklyn ahead of Christmas

Cruz appeared to send a message to his brother that he remains close to his thoughts

Cruz Beckham continued to offer a ray of hope of reconciliation with his estranged brother Brooklyn over the weekend, as the influencer prepares to spend Christmas apart from his immediate family.

The family dynamic has shifted in recent months, with Brooklyn expected to spend the festive time with actress wife Nicola Peltz and her parents at their sprawling Miami compound, while Sir David, his wife Victoria, and their three younger children celebrate together in the United kingdom.

Despite the distance between them, Cruz, 20, appeared to send a message to his brother that he remains close to his thoughts on Sunday afternoon by sharing a sweet video clip of himself and Brooklyn as children.

It marked his second gesture of affection, having previously sharing a photo of himself, Brooklyn, Romeo and their father during a 2021 holiday with the accompanying caption: 'Loveyou guys @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham.'

However, the two brothers have continued to keep their distance from each other online and still do not follow one another on Instagram, after it was revealed by the DailyMail earlier this year how Cruz and Romeo had removed their eldest sibling.

The influencer and his wife have already missed several key family's events over the past year, including Sir David's milestone 50th birthday celebration and his recent investiture.