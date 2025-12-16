Jim Carrey once stopped ‘Grinch' filming for child costar Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen remembers generous moment from the 'Grinch' set

Taylor Momsen has opened up about a tense moment on the set of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, recalling how Jim Carrey once stopped production to ensure her safety during a stunt.

Momsen, who was just 7 years old when she filmed her feature debut, described the scene in Vulture’s oral history of the movie.

“I remember when we were shooting the scene coming down the mountain on the sled. It was this real sled that was up on a giant spring that was being controlled and moving from side to side, very aggressively,” Momsen said.

“There was a moment where I almost fell out of the sled, and he freaked out. He called cut and started checking in on me. I was having a great time. I was laughing; I wasn’t thinking about the fact that I just almost fell very high off the ground.”

She added that Carrey’s presence made her feel safe on set.

“At such a young age, to watch an artist who is that serious at what they’re doing even while playing this very over-the-top character, it was clear to me how much he was putting into it and how much of an artist he was.”

Carrey praised Momsen’s early talent, calling her “an incredibly precocious child” with “comedy timing [that] was impeccable. A total pro. I don’t think she ever went up on a line or missed a cue or anything like that.”

The two recently reunited for the first time in 25 years at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, sparking nostalgia for fans.

Carrey shared that seeing Momsen again was a joy.

“She has a really powerful manner. I was so glad she’s done so well for herself. She’s been through some challenges in her life and come out the other side. And she brought me a Crunchie, which is my favourite chocolate bar. That was awesome.”

From a young co-star to a successful adult, Momsen’s journey alongside Carrey highlights the bond formed behind the scenes of the beloved holiday classic.