Orlando Bloom hints at next partner after Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom on future relationships and partner

Orlando Bloom appears to be looking ahead, not back, as he opens up about what he wants next following his split from Katy Perry.

Six months after the former couple confirmed they had ended their engagement, the actor offered a lighthearted but telling glimpse into his mindset while discussing relationships, personal growth and moving forward.

In a TikTok video shared on Dec. 13, Bloom, 48, was asked a playful question by People Gallery’s Maurice Kamara, would he rather have a partner with style or funds?

Without missing a beat, the Pirates of the Caribbean star replied, “Both,” before jokingly adding, “You have to pick one of those?”

The comment quickly caught attention, hinting that Bloom isn’t limiting himself as he looks toward the future.

The actor has had time to reflect since parting ways with Perry, with whom he shares their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

During the video, Bloom also shared advice that felt rooted in personal experience, especially for anyone going through a difficult chapter.

“Take action,” he said. “Get up, routine do whatever. Get into your body, get out of your head. If you’re in your head, get into your body and take action and keep creating.”

Bloom appeared relaxed and confident in the clip, dressed in a Prada jacket layered over a white sweater and jeans, subtly reinforcing his answer about valuing both style and substance.

Beyond dating, creativity has played a major role in his healing process. He previously shared that working on The Cut helped him find balance after the breakup.

“I’m great,” Bloom said during a September interview on Today.

“I’m so grateful. We’ve got a beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie, I feel grateful for all of it.”

Despite ending their nine-year relationship, Bloom has emphasised that his connection with Perry remains positive.

He also shares son Flynn, 14, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and has consistently highlighted the importance of gratitude and co-parenting.

For now, Bloom seems focused on growth, creativity and staying present, offering a clear signal that while one chapter has closed, he’s open to what comes next.