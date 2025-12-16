Chloe Madeley says ending marriage to James Haskell was 'relief'

The influencer co-parents three-year-old daughter Bodhi with the rugby star

Chloe Madeley has spoken from the heart about her 'dark and toxic' separation from ex husband James Haskell, admitting she felt 'relieved' to have ended their five year marriage.

The influencer, 38, who co-parents three-year-old daughter Bodhi with the rugby star, 40, recalled the depths of her painful separation and the difficulty of seeing her ex partying with mystery women.

She said: 'They say: "[Divorce] is going to be so hard for you". And, yes, it is, but the hardest bit was when we were married. The last year of the marriage was awful. It was so dark, painful, and one of the worst periods of my life. It’s a good thing we ended it'.

'I’m amazed I got through it in the way that I did. I think more people should see it as a positive thing. I’m so proud of myself and so relieved that I actually called it a day'.

Chloe went on to explain that she tried to shield her daughter as well as her famous parents, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan from the painful details of the split.

Moreover, she shared insight into her and James' successful co-parenting routine, revealing that they strive to remain 'respectful, calm and mature' for the sake of their daughter.