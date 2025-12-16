Peter Andre shares pain over mother's 'last' Christmas amid King's letter

The singer gave a fresh health update on the health of his 89-year-old mum, Thea

Peter Andre has shared his fear over his mother's health, admitting it could be her last Christmas.

The singer, 52, gave a fresh health update on the health of his 89-year-old mum, Thea, in a new interview, revealing that her Parkinson's and Alzheimer's have progressed to the point where she can barely speak.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition affecting movement due to dopamine-producing nerve cells dying. It can cause symptoms like tremor, slowness, stiffness and balance issues.

Peter has decided to stay by his mother's side and will fly to Australia to see his parents after spending Christmas with his wife Emily, 36, and his five children.

Peter told OK!: 'Of course I worry this could be Mum’s last Christmas. She’s very delicate. Her Parkinson’s has progressed quite a bit. Her speech is almost gone. She’ll say a word or two. It’s heartbreaking, because she’s our world, our pillar of strength.

'Then I see Dad and he’s 92 and with her every single day. But he’s getting delicate now, too. His memory’s going, but I am so grateful that they made that milestone I prayed for - 70 years of marriage in September.

'It’s a raw pain. I’m a grown man, but I still can’t accept in my heart that these things happen to the people I love the most.'

Peter previously revealed that his mother and father, Savvas, received a letter from the King after celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.