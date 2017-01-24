While shooting 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' all dancers were tied except for me, says SRK

It's been 19 years since Shah Rukh Khan rocked his fans with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in 'Dil Se' by dancing atop a moving train. The song still gives SRK fans a high.

Khan, who lately took the promotions of his film ‘Raees’ on a moving train, revealed some inside facts about making of ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’.

He told that while shooting for the song, the dancers were tied to the train for protection. But the King Khan was left loose for he was required to jump and whirl round in the sequence.

"The dancers were all tied down that's why it was very difficult. The train was slow, but many times, those overhead bridges use to come and there was no communication like how you have those speakers now," SRK said.

"I remember Farah Khan and the rest of the crew carried a white cloth. Every time they put it up it meant stop the song and just bend down. It was very scary. Because even when you lie down it was like you could literally feel the bridge pass over you."

He added: "That song was shot guerrilla style. The train would stop and suddenly start. It was very difficult to shoot the song. It was fun but not without its difficulties."

