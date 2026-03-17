Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner walked out of Oscars 2026

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walked out of the Oscars for an hour as the jokes kept coming.

The actor's night at the 2026 Oscars went from remarkable to uncomfortable in the space of a few hours, and at one point, he apparently needed a break from it all.

The Marty Supreme star and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 28, were replaced by seat fillers for around an hour during the ceremony, according to onlookers who spoke to The Sun, returning to their seats just before the Best Actress and Best Actor categories were announced.

"Timothée and Kylie were replaced by seat fillers for an hour," one source said.

"It seems like he had enough of being the butt of the jokes. They only came back just before the Best Actress and Best Actor categories were announced."

It's hard to blame him for needing some air.

The evening had turned into something of a sustained roast at Chalamet's expense, largely off the back of his now-infamous ballet and opera remarks made during a February town hall, in which he said he had no desire to work in art forms where the pitch was essentially keeping something alive that nobody cares about anymore.

He followed it with a hasty "all respect to the ballet and opera people out there," but the damage was well and truly done.

Host Conan O'Brien got things started early, joking that security was tight due to "concerns about attacks from the ballet and opera communities."

He circled back later in the evening, catching Chalamet's eye from the stage. "We're vibing, right?" he said, then turned to the audience and added, "He doesn't think so."

The ceremony didn't ease up there.

Alexandre Singh, collecting the Best Live Action Short Film award for Two People Exchanging Saliva, used his speech to make his own pointed contribution.

"We believe art can change people's souls," he said. "Maybe it takes ten years, but we can change society through art, through creativity, through theatre and ballet — and cinema."

Perhaps the most loaded moment of the night came during a musical number from Sinners, which featured ballerina Misty Copeland, one of the most prominent voices to have publicly criticised Chalamet following his remarks, dancing during the performance.

Chalamet sat through it all.

And then, after everything, he lost. Michael B. Jordan took home the Best Actor Oscar for Sinners, leaving Chalamet empty-handed at the end of a night that had tested his composure at every turn.