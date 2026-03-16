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Michael B. Jordan sheds light on future plans after Oscars win

Michael B. Jordan shares perspective on Oscars win after competitive race

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 16, 2026

Michael B. Jordan shares perspective on Oscars win after competitive race
Michael B. Jordan shares perspective on Oscars win after competitive race

Michael B. Jordan has checked off a milestone with his Oscar win, but he doesn’t think it’s the pinnacle of success as he has heads back to work on his next film.

The 39-year-old actor told the press after the ceremony that he is most concerned with delivering his best work, without expecting the recognition for it.

"I've always focused on trying to do the work. My father always told me don't expect anything to be handed to you," the Black Panther star told the interviewers on Sunday, March 15.

Jordan continued, "There is a selfishness in understanding that in your craft and your industry, this is a pinnacle — our industry standards that we put value in a big way, that competitiveness, we do want that, you know?"

However, he added, “what's for you is for you. And you can't take anybody's blessings away from anybody else. So I'm just walking my path, man, just trying to be locked in. I always encourage other actors and other artists, no matter the medium, to try to keep that in mind and be honest and true, just dream big, man. Dream big and be kind of honest. I'm really big on pouring into the universe. That's how I try to live, you know what I'm saying?"

The Creed actor won in the category for Best Actor, against a talented group of nominees including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Wagner Moura, and Timothee Chalamet, whom he was in a tight race with, in critics’ Oscar predictions.

Following the win, Jordan is returning to work for the remake of 1968 movie, The Thomas Crown Affair, which he is acting in, as well as directing.

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