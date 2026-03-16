Lauren Sánchez shoos away Jeff Bezos on Vanity Fair Oscars red carpet

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos made their annual appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2026, but one red carpet moment has fans buzzing.

While posing together at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Sánchez was caught on camera gesturing for her billionaire husband to step aside.

The clip, shared on Vanity Fair’s official X account, shows Bezos moving out of the frame as Sánchez continued to pose solo.

Once Bezos stepped back, Sánchez showed off her all-black vintage John Galliano strapless gown, paired with tights, heels, and a jaw dropping 85 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Bezos complemented her look in a classic tuxedo and bowtie, but the moment left viewers wondering why Sánchez wanted the spotlight to herself.





The couple are regulars at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, attending together for the past two years.

Sánchez has made headlines with her fashion choices before, from a sheer red Lever Couture gown in 2024 to a feathered Oscar de la Renta mermaid gown in 2025, just months before their star-studded Italian wedding.

This year’s gesture sparked speculation online: was it simply Sánchez wanting her solo fashion moment, or does it hint at tension between the power couple?

With Hollywood’s biggest night drawing A listers from Nicole Kidman to Kylie Jenner, Sánchez’s move made her and Bezos among the evening’s most talked about duos.