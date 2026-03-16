Travis Scott celebrates Michael B. Jordan's win as Timothee Chalamet loses

Travis Scott congratulates Michael B Jordan as ex Kylie Jenner's beau loses Oscars

Travis Scott publicly congratulated Michael B. Jordan over his Oscar win as his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Timothee Chalamet lost the race to the Sinners star.

The 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Sunday, March 15, and share a picture of Jordan from his acceptance speech on the stage.

The Fein hitmaker also shared a picture of Ryan Coogler as well, who received the award for the Best Screenplay, for his movie Sinners.

Scott’s display of support for the Oscar winners appeared as a dig to Chalamet to some fans, as they alleged he was celebrating the Marty Supreme actor’s loss.

Despite the internet theories, Jenner and Scott have not publicly spoke about any bad blood between them. The former couple shares kids Stormi and Aire and amicably co-parent them since their breakup in 2023.

As for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the Beautiful Boy actor, they have been together for three years and insiders have spoken about how the couple brings out the best in each other.

“They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her. She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships,” a source told Us Weekly, speaking about Jenner’s family and friends.