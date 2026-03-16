 
Geo News

Travis Scott celebrates Michael B. Jordan's win as Timothee Chalamet loses

Travis Scott congratulates Michael B Jordan as ex Kylie Jenner's beau loses Oscars

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

Travis Scott congratulates Michael B Jordan as ex Kylie Jenners beau loses Oscars
Travis Scott congratulates Michael B Jordan as ex Kylie Jenner's beau loses Oscars

Travis Scott publicly congratulated Michael B. Jordan over his Oscar win as his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Timothee Chalamet lost the race to the Sinners star.

The 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Sunday, March 15, and share a picture of Jordan from his acceptance speech on the stage.

The Fein hitmaker also shared a picture of Ryan Coogler as well, who received the award for the Best Screenplay, for his movie Sinners.

Scott’s display of support for the Oscar winners appeared as a dig to Chalamet to some fans, as they alleged he was celebrating the Marty Supreme actor’s loss.

Travis Scott celebrates Michael B. Jordans win as Timothee Chalamet loses

Despite the internet theories, Jenner and Scott have not publicly spoke about any bad blood between them. The former couple shares kids Stormi and Aire and amicably co-parent them since their breakup in 2023.

As for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the Beautiful Boy actor, they have been together for three years and insiders have spoken about how the couple brings out the best in each other.

“They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her. She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships,” a source told Us Weekly, speaking about Jenner’s family and friends.

Anna Wintour's ‘Devil Wears Prada' joke steals Oscars spotlight
Anna Wintour's ‘Devil Wears Prada' joke steals Oscars spotlight
Jamie Foxx celebrates Michael B Jordan's 1st Oscar win: 'You deserve 2'
Jamie Foxx celebrates Michael B Jordan's 1st Oscar win: 'You deserve 2'
Sean Penn snubs Oscars 2026: Here's why
Sean Penn snubs Oscars 2026: Here's why
Bruno Mars speaks out following major Taylor Swift controversy
Bruno Mars speaks out following major Taylor Swift controversy
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner face 'Kardashian Curse' debate after Oscars
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner face 'Kardashian Curse' debate after Oscars
EJAE shares rare glimpse into meeting Taylor Swift amid career breakout
EJAE shares rare glimpse into meeting Taylor Swift amid career breakout
Katie Price says she won't let her kids meet Lee Andrews yet
Katie Price says she won't let her kids meet Lee Andrews yet
Domhnall Gleeson brings Taylor Swift to Oscars with 'Opalite' discussion
Domhnall Gleeson brings Taylor Swift to Oscars with 'Opalite' discussion