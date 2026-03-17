Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston begin filming 'Morning Show' season 5

Aniston and Witherspoon reprise their roles as Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy

Breaking news: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are officially back behind the news desk.

On Monday, March 16, the Legally Blonde star shared a glimpse of her first day filming season 5 of The Morning Show, posting a video of herself greeting cast and crew on set.

“Missed this amazing crew so much!” Witherspoon, 49, wrote in the caption. “Season 5 here we come… and yes, I will be hugging everyone on set.”

In the clip, Witherspoon, who plays Bradley Jackson, shared several sweet moments with Aniston, who plays Alex Levy. One clip showed Aniston playfully smacking Witherspoon’s rear, while another showed her hugging Witherspoon from behind as the longtime friends swayed to music.

Later, the duo took their seats behind the show’s iconic news desk.

“Hello everyone and welcome to The Morning Show. We have breaking news,” Witherspoon says.

The Friends star chimes in, saying, “This is Season 5, and we’re back.”

Season 5 of The Morning Show was officially confirmed in September 2025 and is expected to premiere in late 2027.

Last week, it was announced that Emmy-winner Jeff Daniels will join the upcoming season as self-made billionaire Lukas. He joins returning cast members including Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm.