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Conan O'Brien hilariously reveals what saved marriage to Liza Powel

Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien have been married for nearly 25 years

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 17, 2026

Conan OBrien hilariously reveals what saved marriage to Liza Powel
Conan O'Brien hilariously reveals what saved marriage to Liza Powel

Fresh off hosting the 2026 Oscars, Conan O'Brien had one more performance to give, and this time the subject was marriage. 

Speaking at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars party alongside his wife Liza Powel O'Brien, the comedian, 62, shared the unlikely secret behind nearly 25 years of wedded bliss: separate bathrooms.

"We were saved because we moved into a house that had a bathroom for me and a bathroom for you," he told Vanity Fair

"I think that really saves [a relationship]." 

He has been married to Liza since 2002, and he wasn't shy about doubling down on his theory. "They say that goes a long way to perpetuating a marriage," he added. "I think that's key, very key."

Liza, 55, gave the claim her own understated seal of approval. 

"I don't dislike it," she said, which Conan immediately translated for the room. "You don't dislike it, which means that's two negatives. She likes it!"

The pair met in 1999 when Liza was working as a copywriter at an advertising agency, and Conan came in to film a segment for Late Night with Conan O'Brien about the worst advertisers. 

He was, by his own account, immediately gone. "Somewhere, in the vault at NBC, there's footage of me literally falling for my wife on camera," he told Piers Morgan in 2012.

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