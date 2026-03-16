Kendall Jenner Vanity Fair Oscars dress carries hidden message

Kendall Jenner made waves at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, arriving in a baby blue Chanel corset gown that was more than just a fashion statement.

It carried a subtle nod to her personal life.

Designed by Chanel’s new creative director Matthieu Blazy, the gown shimmered with gradient sun sequins and layered fabrics in shades of blue and white.

Embroidered mushrooms appeared throughout the dress, echoing motifs from Blazy’s runway collection.

Jenner completed the look with Tiffany & Co. platinum jewelry: 4 carat diamond drop earrings and a 6-carat diamond ring.

The Hidden Message

The mushroom motif wasn’t simply whimsical couture.

It was a painterly reference to Jenner’s well documented love of mushroom tea, which she revealed as part of her wellness routine in a 2022 Wall Street Journal profile.

She was joined at the bash by sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, both opting for sequined gowns of their own.

While the trio didn’t pose together, their coordinated sparkle ensured the Kardashian Jenner presence dominated the carpet.

This marks the 808 Tequila founder’s seventh Vanity Fair Oscar Party appearance, having attended every year since 2018 except 2020 and 2021.

The night was particularly special as Kylie Jenner graced Vanity Fair’s cover this month, adding extra buzz to the family’s red carpet showing.