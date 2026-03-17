Hilary Duff clears air on family estrangement after new song release

Hilary Duff openly discusses family problem on new album 'Luck...Or Something'

Hilary Duff has come back more honest than ever, after the release of her new album, Luck…Or Something, on which she openly discusses her estrangement with her sister Haylie Duff.

The 38-year-old pop superstar has brought the same candidness to her promotional interviews and have spoken about her not-so-normal relationship with her father who split up from her mom when the kids were really young.

The Mature hitmaker however clarified the speculations surrounding her relationship with her mother, Susan Colleen Duff, in an upcoming interview at Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals, hosted by Josh Scherer.

Duff told the host that although her mom drove her to Hollywood as a kid, she never pressured her kids to be in the entertainment industry.

"I was never pushed into acting or pushed into singing. My mom, you know, knew that my sister and I loved performing. And so when you see that in your kid, or you see them like you're geared towards sports, I understand giving that, what your kids are interested in, giving that energy," the Lizzy McGuire alum said in a clip shared with People Magazine.

The Roommates songstress explained that now she sees it as her kids Luca and Banks’ love for sports and dance, respectively, which as parents she makes sure to nurture.

However, at the time “everyone thought it was like, 'She has a stage mom,' or like, 'What are they doing?' It was just different. So there's no way to really prepare yourself for the industry, but we were... I definitely knew what I wanted to do."

Speaking of her mom, Duff added, "I'm super grateful for her. There's things my parents did that I'm like, 'I definitely am filing that in the like, 'I won't do that.' And then there's like a whole pocketbook full of things that they did really really right and I'm really appreciative of."