Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's Oscar conversation decoded after snub

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended the Academy Awards 2026 together

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stayed close throughout the Academy Awards 2026 ceremony, despite the show turning out to be disappointing for the actor.

The 30-year-old Dune star seemingly went through the night by sharing his candid thoughts with his plus one, the makeup mogul, 28, and their conversation was decoded by a lip reader.

The Marty Supreme actor and Jenner were caught whispering to each other in a now-trending video, and Chalamet allegedly confessed, “I hate this.”

Jenner appeared to calm him down as she said, “We’re all right, Ok?,” as expert Nicola Hickling told the Daily Mail.

Their back-and-forth continued as Chalamet told her, “Yeah” and the Kylie Cosmetics founder said, “I hope so.”

While the conversation hinted at them not having the best time at the award show, it was before the Ladybird actor lost the Best Actor award to Michael B. Jordan.

As the award was announced, Chalamet did participate in the standing ovation and shouted out “yay” for the winner, but the event evidently did not turn out like he had anticipated.

During the promotions of his movie, Marty Supreme, the Golden Globe winner appeared more than confident that he would wind up the award season as an Oscar winner.