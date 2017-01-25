Print Story
WDWeb Desk

Hrithik Roshan’s heartening gesture for Shah Rukh Khan on Raees-Kaabil clash

The two big budget films Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kaabil featuring Hrithik Roshan are all set for a clash at the Box Office today.

Ever since the dates of both the films were announced, there has been a lot of hate flying about in the air. But this one tweet of Kaabil star is enough to quash all the hate and embrace friendship once again. While the world is waiting with bated breath to see who does well, let’s check out the tweet shared by Hrithik Roshan on social media which is complete heartwarming and totally inspiring.

Shah Rukh khan promptly replied to Hrithik's tweet.

SRK has also worked with the ‘Kaho na pyaar hai’ hunk in the past. The duo played brothers in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and hence the camaraderie.

  

