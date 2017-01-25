Hrithik Roshan’s heartening gesture for Shah Rukh Khan on Raees-Kaabil clash

Related Stories Mahira Khan on not being able to promote Raees

The two big budget films Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kaabil featuring Hrithik Roshan are all set for a clash at the Box Office today.

Ever since the dates of both the films were announced, there has been a lot of hate flying about in the air. But this one tweet of Kaabil star is enough to quash all the hate and embrace friendship once again. While the world is waiting with bated breath to see who does well, let’s check out the tweet shared by Hrithik Roshan on social media which is complete heartwarming and totally inspiring.

Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017

Shah Rukh khan promptly replied to Hrithik's tweet.

@iHrithik wish could have avoided overlap of releases. That said…my love to u & @yamigautam dad & @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil b awesome — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 25, 2017

SRK has also worked with the ‘Kaho na pyaar hai’ hunk in the past. The duo played brothers in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and hence the camaraderie.

0



0





