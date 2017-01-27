Peshawar win National ODI Cup after Gohar, Iftikhar tons

KARACHI: Continuing the superb form in domestic tournaments, the Peshawar region added another feather to their cap by winning the National One Day Cup for regions, beating hosts Karachi Whites by 125 runs in the final on Friday.

Peshawar, after being invited to bat first by Karachi Whites, posted a mammoth 321 runs for two wickets, thanks to unbeaten centuries by Gohar Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed.

The middle order duo of Gohar and Iftikhar added unbeaten 276 runs for the third wicket partnership after Peshawar lost both the openers cheaply with only 45 runs on the board.

Gohar Ali smashed one six and nineteen fours for his 128-ball-145 while Iftikhar's 115-ball-131 included one sixer and 13 shots hitting the fence.

Karachi Whites, too, didn't get a good start and lost both the openers for merely 17 runs on the board. However, the middle order couldn't stage the fight back and the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually bowled out for 197 runs in 39.5 overs.

Anwar Ali, who was also adjudged as best all-rounder of the tournament, was the only Karachi batsman to show some resistance and scored 51 off 47 deliveries with the help of two sixes and three boundaries.

Akbar ur Rehman also showed a little resistance before being run out for 48 runs.

"Akbar's run out was the turning point for us, following his wicket we couldn't keep the momentum," said Anwar Ali after the match.

For Peshawar, Iftikhar Ahmed took three wickets for 12 runs. Taj Wali and Sajid Khan got two wickets apiece.

This was Peshawar's sixth title in three years, including the one - Pentangular Cup - won as KPK.

"All credit to the team members, everyone played according to a plan. It was a great team effort which helped as win another title," said Abdur Rehman, the head coach of Peshawar Region after winning the title.

