910 students of Jamrud college unable to use laboratory, library

KHYBER AGENCY: A mere building to accommodate students is not enough if it lacks resources to provide complete and proper education.



Such is the issue with Government Degree College Jamrud for boys in Khyber Agency.



Although the structure is spread on a vast area, the building does not have a functioning laboratory. Even the library stands sans books. The frequent power outages and lack of potable water is another issue that students there face.



“The computer laboratory cannot be used because of intense load-shedding,” a student of the college told Geo News.





It seems like efforts have also not been made to make the computer laboratory fulfil its purpose as disconnected and dust-strewn keyboards are piled in a shelf.



Presently, there are at least 910 students being educated, albeit inadequately, at the college.



The library is an empty room that rattles without books, while a look at the science laboratory could take one centuries back as there are no equipment to help students put their theoretical learning to practice.



“How can a building help when there are no resources to provide [proper] education,” another student of the college said while talking to Geo News.





However, students await authorities concerned to solve their issues.



It is crucial to address the issues pertaining to people of the tribal areas so that they can recover from the damage that years of militancy and war against terror has wreaked. The students said although leaders of political parties make tall claims of progress in Federally Administered Tribal Areas, little can be seen being put to implementation.



In an area that has a recent history of schools being blown in an instance, the ones that stand secure should be equipped to help students prosper and be able to come at par with students from other parts of the country.

