'I won't ride a motorbike again', Vawda pledges after video goes viral

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda has said that he 'will not ride a motorbike again and will only be delighted by looking at it', after he came under criticism for riding a bike followed by multiple protocol vehicles.

Asked about his stance after his video riding a motorbike with security detail went viral on social networking sites, Vawda said: "I wish like everyone to move freely, without protocol. But I have come under attacks and I am on threat list."

"At times, one feels like riding a bike, when the weather is good. So did I," he said, adding that the security vehicles were there to ensure his safety.

The PTI leader said the ones criticising would have some other issues with him. "It did not risk anyone's life, nor was anyone's way obstructed," he argued.

Contended by Geo News' anchorperson Aisha Ehtisham that he was on a motorbike instead a vehicle and that he was exposed to all potent threats, he responded, "Okay! I will not ride it again and will only be delighted by looking at it".

The PTI leader drew criticism after his video went viral on social media in which he is seen riding a motorbike in Karachi, followed by four protocols vehicles.

