Wahab Riaz reaches Lahore for his father’s funeral prayers

LAHORE: Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz reached Lahore overnight to attend his father’s funeral prayers, which will take place today (Wednesday) in Model Town after Zuhr prayers.

Wahab’s father Sheikh Sikander passed away in a hospital in Doha, Qatar on Monday. Wahab, his brother and mother were in Doha at that time.

The bowler tweeted yesterday that the funeral prayers will be offered on Wednesday at E-block Model Town Lahore Mosque at 1:15 PM.

