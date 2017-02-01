JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, 37 others placed on Exit Control List

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has placed name of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed among 38 others on the Exit Control List, two days after he was placed under house arrest.

The ministry has forwarded a letter to all provincial governments and the Federal Investigation Agency, which included names of all 38 individuals placed on the ECL.

All of them were said to be affiliated with JuD or Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On Monday, authorities had placed Hafiz Saeed under house arrest along with four other individuals, namely Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz.

The Ministry of Interior has "placed Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and Jamaat-Ud-Dawa (JUD) on the Watch List as per UNSC 1267 Sanctions and have listed these organizations in the Second Schedule of the ATA 1997 (as amended)."

"Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz are reportedly active members of the aforementioned organizations within the meaning of Section 11EEE(1) of the ATA 1997 (as amended)," read a notification issued by the Interior Ministry. "As such, they must be placed under preventive detention."

0



0





