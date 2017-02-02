Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout out to Mahira Khan

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan is busy receiving appreciation from audience for his blockbuster movie ‘Raees’ which has also crossed INR 200-crore mark worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry in Raees with her co-worker Mahira Khan was not only tremendous but was also highly appreciated. SRK appreciated Mahira Khan with all his heart. Shah Rukh Khan said, “She is an amazing actor, and so beautiful. Even before working on Raees, she was already an established star, it is not a new world that she has come in”.

While talking about his acting in the movie, King Khan added, “She is terrific in the movie, she is a very talented actor. I wish her all the best for the future”.

Shah Rukh Khan recently held an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he encouraged fans to send in questions and he responded to them.

Was lovely to work with her https://t.co/Ak4C6Ujmiy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2017

While answering another question about working with her, Shah Rukh Khan said:

She is awesome https://t.co/yuS4Ro4OmR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2017

Mahira Khan has also become the first Pakistani actress to join Bollywood’s 100 Crore Club.

